‘Evil’ man jailed for at least 28 years for murder of ex-fiancee at luxury hotel

A man who raped and murdered his ex-fiancee at a luxury hotel in Surrey has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years, as the woman’s family branded him an “evil, controlling, manipulative predator”.

The body of Samantha Mickleburgh, 54, described by her loved ones as their “champagne girl” who lit up every room she walked in, was found at the five-star Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot on April 14 last year.

James Cartwright was unanimously convicted last month, after one afternoon of jury deliberation, of raping and murdering the mother-of-two during their stay at the hotel.

Samantha Mickleburgh was found dead at the Pennyhill Park Hotel (Surrey Police/PA)

Cartwright, 61, was acquitted of a further charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, but prosecutor Louise Oakley argued that during his and Ms Mickleburgh’s relationship, Cartwright’s conduct was “cruel, repressive and overbearing”.

Sentencing the defendant at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Murray told him: “Collectively (Ms Mickleburgh’s family) described Samantha’s wonderful qualities as a daughter, as a mother and as a sister – caring, thoughtful, fun, well-organised, generous to a fault and devoted to her family.

“Samantha’s family suffer a grief that those who have not experienced it cannot imagine. It lies beyond words to fully describe.”

Six members of Ms Mickleburgh’s family gave victim impact statements in which they warmly remembered their loved one and addressed Cartwright over his attack.

Tracey Carter, one of Ms Mickleburgh’s sisters, said: “Our family welcomed you into our homes and hearts and you violated that trust and kindness. You spent Christmas and other special occasions with (the family).

“I will never understand why you thought you had the right to do the horrific things that you did to Sam.”

“I wish she had never met you,” Ms Carter continued.

“Did you feel proud of yourself when you lied to my father, saying that Sam had died in her sleep knowing full well the horror that you had put her through?

“Do you take some kind of sadistic enjoyment in your lies? You have caused an indescribable amount of pain and suffering to our family but know this: we are strong and you cannot break us, you cannot take Sam from us.

“We now know that you have a history of controlling behaviour towards women that you have relationships with. We know you would stalk Sam and this made her fear for her safety. I hope you are never free to harm anyone again.

“I believe you are a monster – an evil, controlling, manipulative predator who really thought you were clever enough to get away with murder, my sister’s murder.”

Ms Mickleburgh, from Axminster in Devon, “honoured” a commitment she had made before she and Cartwright separated to spend his 60th birthday together on April 13 last year, booking a twin room with separate beds and a six-course Michelin star dinner at the Surrey hotel, the court heard.

After the second course, Ms Mickleburgh became tired and unwell, with restaurant staff saying she struggled to stand when Cartwright walked her out.

They returned to the room where “at some point” she suffered a skull fracture, and Cartwright raped her and strangled her to death with his hands.

Cartwright’s trial took place at Guildford Crown Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Between killing her and calling an ambulance at about 8.30am the next morning, when he would claim he had discovered Ms Mickleburgh dead beside him in bed, the prosecution said Cartwright placed an engagement ring on her left ring finger to “support this assertion that they had become re-engaged the night before” and “staged the hotel room” to make it look as though they had consensual sex.

Mr Justice Murray said that while he could not say whether Cartwright is a “compulsive or a pathological liar in the clinical sense”, he told a number of lies throughout the trial some which have been admitted and others which have not.

The court heard Cartwright was subject to a conditional caution for harassing a former partner, with Ms Oakley saying there is a “history of controlling and coercive behaviour in terms of his behaviour towards women”.

Martin Rutherford KC, defending, told the court Cartwright had no previous convictions and had recently received a provisional diagnosis of cancer.

Cartwright and Ms Mickleburgh met and got to know each other on a dating app in 2021 after which they lost contact for a while before striking up a friendship and later an intimate relationship the following year.

In 2023, he moved into a property she had bought and got engaged on holiday in Antigua in September that year after which the relationship was said to have deteriorated.

“You had always been a bit obsessive and clingy with her,” the judge said, “but these traits worsened over the following weeks and months to the point where Samantha found your presence suffocating.”

Cartwright, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine years for raping Ms Mickleburgh – a sentence which will run concurrent to his sentence for murder.