Man, 71, who stalked actress Anna Friel bailed ahead of sentencing

A man who stalked actress Anna Friel for nearly three years has been bailed ahead of his sentencing next month.

Phil Appleton, 71, sent numerous messages, visited the actress’s home address on several occasions and left “unwanted” gifts between January 1 2022 and December 11 2024, Reading Crown Court previously heard.

Appleton, of Windsor in Berkshire, pleaded guilty to a stalking offence under Section 2A of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 earlier this week.

He was due to be sentenced on Thursday but judge Alan Blake adjourned the hearing until September 18 for a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

The defendant, who the court heard has been in custody for six months and has spent time in a mental health facility, was granted conditional bail.

Appleton must not contact Friel or enter the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and is to co-operate with those conducting the pre-sentence report.

A website under his name appears to suggest that he is an actor and retired pilot.

Friel, 49, rose to fame with her role as Beth Jordache in Channel 4 soap opera Brookside.

She achieved international renown in 2007 starring as Charlotte “Chuck” Charles in ABC comedy series Pushing Daisies.

In 2017, she won the International Emmy for Best Actress for her role as the title character in the ITV and Netflix mystery drama series Marcella.