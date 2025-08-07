Jury to hear inquest into death of two-year-old who fell into River Soar

A jury will hear evidence in the inquest into the death of a two-year-old boy who fell into the River Soar in Leicester, a hearing has been told.

Xielo Maruziva, who was with family members, fell into the water on February 18 last year in the Aylestone Meadows nature reserve, close to Marsden Lane.

His body was found nearly four months later in the area after work was carried out.

A search operation took place in the River Soar after reports that Xielo had fallen in (Jacob King/PA)

A pre-inquest review, which was held at Leicester Coroner’s Court, sitting at the City Hall, on Thursday heard the inquest will look at the events leading up to Xielo entering the river and the investigations afterwards.

Speaking on her decision to call a jury, senior coroner Professor Catherine Mason told the courtroom filled with Xielo’s parents and other relatives: “The very fact we have got this matter of discussion taking place, I’m not so sure I can be persuaded to sit without a jury. It remains that we do – that we hear this inquest with a jury.”

Prof Mason said the inquest is expected to last five days and will begin on a date yet to be decided.

The hearing was told that Leicester City Council, which manages the nature reserve, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Xielo’s family will be interested persons in the inquest.

Experts from Specialist Group International (SGI) joined the search operation (Joe Giddens/PA)

The coroner said evidence will be heard from a pathologist, an officer involved in the police investigation, an inspector in the HSE investigation and some members of Xielo’s family, including his father, who the court heard came to the scene when he found out what happened.

Xielo’s parents described their son as a “cheeky, funny” boy who was “a bundle of joy” in a statement released through police after he fell into the water.

A major search operation was launched, including underwater search experts from a private company, to find the boy.