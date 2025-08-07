Hoped-for summer boost for retailers failed to materialise, figures show

A hoped-for summer boost to retail has failed to materialise for the second consecutive year as one in seven shops lie empty, latest figures have shown.

Total UK footfall was down by 0.4% year on year in July while shopper visits to the high street fell by 1.7%, according to British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic data.

Shopping centre footfall was down by 0.3% but visits to retail parks were up by 1.7% on a year ago, reflecting continued new openings by major brands.

Footfall in Wales saw a 0.4% increase compared to the previous year but declined in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland by 0.3%, 1.3% and 3% respectively.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “July failed to bring about the summer boost in shoppers many retailers had hoped for. Instead, footfall dipped in July for the second consecutive year.

“Customers want a vibrant shopping destination, but with around one in seven shops lying empty, more needs to be done to turn town and city centres into places people want to visit.

“While government’s plan to reduce business rates for most retail, hospitality and leisure premises is a step in the right direction, only a substantial cut will truly benefit communities nationwide and help bring thousands of empty shops back into use.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “England’s Lionesses might have won the women’s Euros in July, but footfall has not yet come home it seems.

“The early July heatwave, following a scorcher in June, may have lifted leisure footfall more than retail, while one year into a new Labour government consumer sentiment remains cautious.

“The underlying footfall trend may be improving, but this is still negative growth on negative 2024 figures – raising the question: are shoppers returning, or simply shopping around more as they try to spend less?

“Either way, retailers who can offer value, experience and convenience may be best-placed to convert tentative footfall into lasting growth.”