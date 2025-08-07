First detentions of migrants crossing Channel under UK-France returns deal

Migrants who arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel have been detained under the new “one in, one out” deal.

The first detentions came as people arrived in Dover on Wednesday, the first day the pilot scheme came into force.

Pictures showed the migrants wearing life jackets disembarking from Border Force boats.

The Home Office said detentions began for those who arrived on Wednesday afternoon and they will be held in immigration removal centres until they are returned to France.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Yesterday, under the terms of this groundbreaking new treaty, the first group of people to cross the Channel were detained after their arrival at Western Jet Foil and will now be held in detention until they can be returned to France.

“That sends a message to every migrant currently thinking of paying organised crime gangs to go to the UK that they will be risking their lives and throwing away their money if they get into a small boat.”