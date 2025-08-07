Burglars steal £500,000 of jewellery from south-east London home

Raiders have stolen £500,000 of jewellery from a home in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The items, which included treasured family heirlooms, were taken from a house in Bickley Road, Bromley, on the evening of Monday December 30 2024.

Half a million pounds worth of gold was taken from a house in Bickley Road, Bromley last year (Met Police/PA)

Detective Constable Jamie White, of the Met’s South Area Command Unit, described the monetary value of the theft as “enormous” but “the sentimental value is priceless”.

Police are looking for three men who forced their way in through a bathroom window while the owners were out.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find the jewellery (Met Police/PA)

They entered the address at 5.40pm and left at 6.25pm.

Police have released images of a number of the stolen items in an effort to trace them.

Dc White said: “While the monetary value of this theft is enormous, the sentimental value is priceless – with many of the pieces being passed down through generations of the family.

Various gold items were taken (Met Police/PA)

“Helpfully, a number of the pieces stolen are unique, so we are hoping that releasing these photographs will jog someone’s memory.”

Anyone who may have seen the items or who knows of anyone handling the goods is asked to get in touch with the Met via 101, quoting 01/1257889/24.

They can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.