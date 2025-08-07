Belfast leisure centre workers to take 24-hour strike action

Belfast leisure workers are set to stage a 24-hour strike over pay.

In a joint statement, the trade unions Unite and Nipsa said Belfast leisure workers are the lowest paid in Northern Ireland.

They said they are seeking a £1 an hour increase to the current pay offer, but they said talks ended with management company Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) without an improved pay offer.

Unite and Nipsa said a 24-hour strike will be carried out by leisure staff at the 14 leisure centres and two gyms operated by GLL in Belfast.

The strike is to commence at 00.01 on August 12 and continue until midnight.

It is expected to “shut down entirely” the operation of several leisure centres, with more than 200 leisure workers currently members of two trade unions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it is “deeply unfair that Belfast leisure workers are the lowest paid leisure workers in Northern Ireland”.

“Workers who perform the same tasks and have the same responsibilities are paid significantly less than they would be in neighbouring councils,” she said.

“Belfast City Council’s decision to outsource services to GLL has proven disastrous not just for workers who are underpaid and overstretched but for the public who have endured hikes on charges.”

Nipsa spokesperson Janette Murdock added: “Leisure workers in the biggest council in Northern Ireland are the lowest paid in Northern Ireland.

“That has to end. Our members are seeking a one pound an hour increase to the current pay offer as a start on closing the gap.

“Our members will carry out a militant campaign of industrial action, until we get justice.

“Belfast City councillors cannot wash their hands of responsibility for the pay gap facing leisure workers at council-owned leisure centres.”

A spokesperson for GLL said their negotiations with the trade unions remain ongoing.

“The next Labour Relations Agency-mediated negotiation meeting between the two parties is due to take place tomorrow, making any suggestion that negotiations have ended false,” they said.

“Throughout this process, GLL has engaged in good faith with union representatives and has put forward a fair and positive pay award of 3–5%.

“During negotiations, GLL has already addressed a number of trade union issues raised by their members in the hope of resolving them.

“This offer is in line with inflation and exceeds the recent Local Government pay increase of 3.2%. 75% of those involved in this pay dispute are eligible for the top-end increase of 5%.​

“GLL also disputes the claim that its staff are the lowest paid in Northern Ireland, with salaries for GLL roles broadly comparable to those offered for similar positions in neighbouring councils.”

They added: “Our priority remains in delivering high quality services for the people of Belfast.

“We are committed to maintaining service delivery in the leisure centres and minimising disruption to our customers during this period of industrial action.

“We are confident that the measures put in place will mean that no leisure centres are forced to shut entirely.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “GLL manage and run leisure centres across the city on behalf of Council. GLL is a social enterprise that reinvests all profits back into the centres and all operational matters, including those relating to pay, are under its remit.

“Council is committed to working with GLL and its employees on the continued provision of leisure services in the city.”