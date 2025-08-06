Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £7.3m after no ticket wins top prize

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £7.3 million after no players won Wednesday’s top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 17, 31, 47, 05, 58 and 09, while the bonus number was 35.

No players matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed, while no ticket-holders won £1 million by matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

Set of balls 3 and draw machine Lotto2 were used in the first Lotto draw since the National Lottery paused over the weekend to enable the biggest technology upgrade in the game’s 31-year history.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no players matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

Two ticket-holders won £13,000 each after matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 19, 02, 27, 03 and 38, and the Thunderball was 11.

No ticket-holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

One player matched all five regular numbers, which earned them £5,000.