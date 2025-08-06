Police investigate after sheep chased to death off cliff edge in Cornwall

Police are investigating after a man and two teenage children allegedly chased a sheep over a cliff edge.

The sheep died following the incident, in the Polly Joke area near Newquay, Cornwall, on July 27.

Members of the public confronted a suspect, who is alleged to have been aggressive, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers from the force’s rural affairs team are investigating the incident with the neighbourhood team.

Devon and Cornwall Police told the PA news agency that the suspects were believed to be a man and two teenage children.

A force spokesperson said: “We know this incident has had a huge impact on the local community and we can’t imagine why anyone would willingly chase or harm an innocent animal.

“Behaviour like this is unacceptable and we will continue to work alongside the investigating officers to bring the offender to justice.

“We believe there were a number of people who witnessed this incident who are yet to come forward but who may be able to assist us in our investigation.

“If you were in the area and have any information that may help us, please, please come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50250196267.