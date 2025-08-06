Higgins praises Princess Royal’s ‘significant contribution’ to UK-Ireland ties

Irish president Michael D Higgins has praised the “significant contribution” the Princess Royal has made to the relationship between Ireland and the UK, during a meeting at his official residence in Dublin.

Anne visited Aras an Uachtarain in what has been described as “a courtesy call”.

The King’s sister met Mr Higgins and his wife, Sabina, on her second visit to the President’s residence.

Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (left) receive the Princess Royal (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Anne was greeted by Orla O’Hanrahan, the secretary general to Mr Higgins, and escorted to the State Reception Room where she shook hands with the President and his wife.

Anne said: “It’s a little bit warmer than our usual meetings. It’s a better time of year, isn’t it?”

She told Mr Higgins it was “very kind of you” after he invited her to sign the visitors’ book.

After asking where on the page to place her signature, she said she did not want to “waste an entire page”.

Sabina told the princess: “You deserve a whole page.”

She signed it: “Anne. 6th August 2025.”

Anne remarked how the President has been in office for “quite a long time”.

Mr Higgins said he has been in the role for 14 years but his tenure will come to an end in November.

After enquiring whether they spend all their time at the Aras, the couple replied “all the time”.

“It’s a nice spot,” Anne stated.

She also praised Mr Higgins and his wife for attending a number of rugby games with her.

In a statement following their meeting, Mr Higgins said: “It was a pleasure to renew my conversations with Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, and to recognise the significant contribution which she has made over so many years to the relationship between our two countries.

“I was also pleased to recognise the contribution which The Princess Royal has made to equestrian sports over the years as well as to related learning and therapy services.

“I further took the opportunity to extend my best wishes to His Majesty King Charles and to recall his unwavering support for peace and reconciliation.”

Anne is attending the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society (RDS).

During the visit, Anne will tour a special exhibition on the history of the show and meet representatives from Festina Lente – a Bray-based charity offering equine-assisted learning and therapy services – and the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.

The princess, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games in the equestrian three-day event, will also present rosettes to the winners in Class 20 of the Small Hunters competition.

The British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, said: “The Princess Royal’s visit underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the significance of the 150th holding of the RDS Dublin Horse Show.

“Her Royal Highness has visited Ireland on many occasions, including as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union for their biannual Six Nations games here.

“Her visit this week reflects her lifelong interest in equestrianism and charitable work.”

Mr Higgins has had significant interaction with the royal family over the course of his two terms.

In 2014, he became the first President of Ireland to make a State Visit to the United Kingdom, reciprocating the State Visit made by Queen Elizabeth II to Ireland in 2011.

Anne visited the Aras in February 2004 during engagements where she was greeted by then-Irish president Mary McAleese.

Anne signs a visitor book at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin (Gareth Chaney/PA)

The princess was accompanied on that private visit by the British ambassador to Ireland at the time, Stewart Eldon.

Members of the royal family have visited the president’s residence on several occasions, including the historic trip by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2011.

She was the first monarch to visit the Republic, where she signed a guest book at the Aras and planted an English oak tree at the Peace Bell.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, made solo visits to Aras an Uachtarain in November 1998 and again in April 2006.

During their three-day visit to the Republic in 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales – then titled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – had a tea party with Mr Higgins and his wife at the Aras and met one of the president’s dogs, Brod.