George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley has died at the age of 80, his agent said.

The actor and writer, who had been living with cancer, died on August 2 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with his wife Rachel Eshley by his side, his agent Thomas Bowington told the PA news agency.

Mr Bowington said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of our client actor Norman Eshley.

“A warm, kind and grounded man with a great voice that I will miss not hearing over the phone again.”

His wife Rachel said: “Although our time together wasn’t long enough I will be forever grateful for the wonderful times we shared. He was my husband and best friend and my heart will always be with him.”

Eshley was educated at Bristol Grammar School and completed his training as an actor at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Born in Bristol on May 30 1945, Eshley began his career in Shakespearian plays, later performing in West End productions.

He made his film debut in Orson Welles 1968 drama The Immortal Story and featured in TV shows including Canterbury Tales, an adaptation of Chaucer’s famous stories, and Warship, which followed life in the Royal Navy aboard fictional ship HMS Hero.

He became most known, however, for playing snobbish neighbour Jeffrey Fourmile in the popular ITV sitcom George And Mildred, starring opposite Brian Murphy and Yootha Joyce.

The show was a spin-off of Man About The House, which he also appeared in as two different characters.

In later years, he turned his hand to writing and co-authored a sequel to Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist, called The Dreamtime Of The Artful Dodger, which re-imagined the life of the character after his transportation to Australia.