Drag artist at library event says she is victim of ‘false accusations online’

A drag artist who took part in a storytelling event for children at a Belfast library which was targeted by protesters said she has been the subject of “abuse and false accusations online”.

Lady Portia Di’Monte said the event at Holywood Arches Library on Friday had included a reading from The Chronicles of Narnia and Dear Zoo.

The event, which featured two drag artists, was part of the Eastside Arts Festival.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed it had attended a report of a small demonstration at the library on Friday afternoon and engaged with those present.

Stormont’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said earlier this week the event was not appropriate for children and should not have taken place.

Lady Portia Di’Monte said the event had become the subject of “targeted misinformation and online abuse”.

In a statement released by Phoenix Law, she added: “This joyful, ticketed event was held in a public library with full support from staff, parents, and festival organisers.

“It included readings of The Chronicles of Narnia, Dear Zoo, and stories celebrating diverse families.

“Children also enjoyed inclusive games, music, and a British sign language session – promoting communication and belonging for all.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the event at the library was not appropriate for children (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Despite its warm and educational focus, the event was disrupted by protesters whose actions created fear and discouraged some families from attending.

“The PSNI were present to maintain safety due to external threats – not because of any risk inside.”

She added: “Since the event, I have been subjected to abuse and false accusations online.”

The drag artist said she is now seeking legal advice.

She added: “When children see diversity reflected around them – whether it’s queer people, deaf individuals, blended families, or those who feel different – it builds empathy, understanding, and resilience.

“These events are about joy, education, and creating spaces where every child can feel seen and valued.

“To the families, staff, and supporters, thank you.

“To those spreading hate – I will not be silenced. I remain committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces for all children to grow up feeling accepted and proud of who they are.”

Phoenix Law solicitor Victoria Haddock said her client had been the victim of a “campaign of online abuse”.

A PSNI statement said: “Two people were escorted from the building to further ensure that there would be no breach of the peace.

“At this stage, no offences were determined to have taken place.”

Mr Lyons said the event had compromised the perception of public libraries as a “welcoming and inclusive space for all as set out in the Libraries NI policy”.