Businessman to stand trial over dumping of 27 tonnes of waste in rural lane

A business director accused of dumping 27 tonnes of waste which blocked off access to homes and businesses on a country lane has denied all the allegations against him.

Darren Sheen, 40, entered not guilty pleas to nine charges faced by him and Fusion Engineering Ltd at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The charges relate to a mound of fly-tipped waste that appeared on the night of January 19 in Watery Lane on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire.

Sheen, of Grange Road in Uttoxeter, who appeared in the dock wearing a dark blue shirt and tie, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during a 25-minute hearing.

He denied five counts: depositing controlled waste; depositing controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health; failure to transfer waste to an authorised person; wilful obstruction of the highway; and dangerous driving.

On behalf of the business, he denied four counts: depositing controlled waste; depositing controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health; failure to transfer waste to an authorised person; and wilful obstruction of the highway.

Contractors work to remove the pile of waste, which blocked access to homes and businesses (Phil Barnett/PA)

Sheen and his business will now face a trial on March 8 2027.

Judge Avik Mukherjee apologised to all involved in the case for the delay in getting to trial.

He said: “All I can do is apologise that the case is not going to be heard until March 2027. It is a relatively small court centre dealing with a lot of work.”

The waste formed a pile more than two metres high (Phil Barnett/PA)

Addressing Sheen, who is on unconditional bail, the judge added: “(Your trial) is not going to take place for many, many months, but you must keep in touch with your solicitors.

“I’m sure you will attend but I need to warn you, if you fail to attend, there is every chance it may go ahead in your absence. You can leave the dock now.”

The waste completely blocked the road (Phil Barnett/PA)

Lichfield District Council began an investigation after the waste, which formed a pile more than 20 metres long and two metres high, was dumped and contractors used a mechanical digger to clear the road and restore access to the road the next morning.