Birmingham Airport runway closed after small aircraft makes emergency landing

Birmingham Airport has temporarily closed its runway with all flights currently grounded after a small aircraft made an emergency landing.

One person suffered minor injuries from the incident, which occurred at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Other emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service have also attended the scene.

Footage and images shared on social media appeared to show a small white plane lying flat on the airport tarmac.

Passengers have been told to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

“We are at Birmingham Airport this afternoon after a small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing at around 1.40pm,” the force said in a post on X.

“Officers are among the emergency crews at the scene and one person has been reported to have minor injuries.

“The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed and the airport has suspended operations as an investigation is carried out.”

Birmingham Airport earlier posted on the social media platform: “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”