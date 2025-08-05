Tesco launches birthday cake sandwich complete with sprinkles and frosting

Tesco has launched a birthday cake sandwich complete with rainbow sprinkles and vanilla frosting.

The limited-edition sandwich, released to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tesco Clubcard, will be on sale for four weeks at 1,000 stores, the grocer said.

Tesco said the “soiree sandwich” was the result of nine months of development by its product innovation team, describing it as taking inspiration from the birthday classic Victoria Sponge.

The sandwich contains full-fat soft cheese, seedless strawberry jam, sprinkles and vanilla frosting between slices of brioche-style white bread.

Nutritional information for the sandwich shows that it contains 515 calories with 8.4g saturated fat (42% of an adult’s reference intake) and 31.5g of sugar (35% of the reference intake).

Shoppers can buy it for £3, or as part of a £4 meal deal alongside a drink and snack.

It comes just weeks after Marks & Spencer launched a dessert sandwich filled with strawberries and cream.

Tesco brand manager Violaine Barthe said: “With 3.1 million sandwiches sold in Tesco each year, sandwiches make up a big proportion of Clubcard purchases and so there was only one way to celebrate Clubcard turning 30.

“The Birthday Cake Sandwich is a celebration not to be missed and we can’t wait to hear the nation’s feedback.”