Residents tell of waking to gunshot sounds after man is murdered in north London

Residents have told of waking to the sounds of gunshots after a 45-year-old man was shot dead in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers found the victim with gunshot injuries in Dynevor Road, Stoke Newington, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made.

Liza Dodds, 58, a youth worker who lives opposite Dynevor Road, said: “My husband woke up and said there was gunshots. The instant reaction was ‘how do you know?’

Police officers patrol at a cordon on Stoke Newington High Street (James Manning/PA)

“We both got up and had a look. A police officer was doing CPR where the person fell. It seemed like they were going forever.”

Another resident said: “I heard a few gunshots and the first thing I thought was that it was fireworks, because you don’t expect it to be a gun.

“I was trying to sleep but then later I heard sirens from the police cars.”

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We were out when it happened so we didn’t hear or see anything.

“But when we came back at around 1am, the whole area was cordoned off and the police officers told us that it will be a crime scene for a couple of days.”

Four forensic officers in scrubs and masks were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, alongside several police officers.

Forensic police officers at the scene of the incident on Dynevor Road (James Manning/PA)

A Lime bike was lying flat in the cordoned area.

The forensic officers used torches to investigate underneath the nine cars parked on the street.

Scotland Yard said the man’s next of kin have been told and a post-mortem examination will take place.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke said: “Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic death of this man.

“We understand this incident will cause concern within the Stoke Newington community, however we do believe this to be an isolated incident at this stage of the investigation with no wider risk to the general public.”

It is the sixth fatal shooting in London so far this year.