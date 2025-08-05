Police chief hits back after accusations of ‘cover-up’ regarding rape suspects

Police have denied a “cover up” after a Reform UK councillor accused the force of withholding information following the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Warwickshire Police’s chief constable, Alex Franklin-Smith, has asked the Home Office to confirm the full immigration status of Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir, who have been charged in connection with the offence.

It comes after Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage and Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch claimed there had been a “cover up” after police charged the two men, who are Afghan asylum seekers.

In a letter to the Home Secretary and Warwickshire Police’s chief constable, Mr Finch, the youngest council leader in the country, claimed that not publicising the pair’s immigration status “risks public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire”.

Responding to Mr Finch, Mr Franklin-Smith wrote that the force “did not and will not” cover up alleged criminality.

“I am confident that Warwickshire Police has treated this investigation seriously from the outset working tirelessly to identify, locate, arrest and charge those suspected of being responsible for this awful crime as quickly as possible.”

Of the suspects, he wrote: “The immigration status of Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir is now public knowledge, having been placed into the public domain by yourself.

“In light of that, I have asked the Home Office to confirm the full immigration status of Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir as per the information we shared with the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts as part of this case.”

Of a conversation he and Mr Finch had on July 31, Mr Franklin-Smith wrote: “You informed me you had already received a confidential briefing from your chief executive and that you knew the person charged was an asylum seeker.

“I confirmed this was accurate and we wouldn’t be releasing immigration status at point of charge as we follow national guidance.

“I explained the information would become public knowledge as part of the court process and that all partners must ensure we are prepared to manage any potential protest and/or disorder at that stage.

“I explained we had a police gold commander leading the overall response to this case and that the communications plan agreed by them followed consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“I also explained we had briefed the Home Office.

“To be clear, I cannot tell elected individuals what to do.”

Following the reported attack in Nuneaton, Mulakhil, 23, was arrested on July 26 and charged the next day with rape, according to police.

Mulakhil appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court last Monday and has been remanded in custody.

Kabir, 23, was arrested in Nuneaton on Thursday and charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13, the force added.

Kabir appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

The issue of how much information is revealed by police regarding suspects has been the subject of fierce debate following a string of high-profile cases including the Southport killings last year.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said “we do think more transparency is needed” in the information given by police and that “guidance needs to change”.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, a Home Office spokesperson said: “As the Home Secretary said this morning, it has been widely reported that this case involves two Afghan individuals who are in the asylum system, some of which information has already been confirmed in open court.

“The Home Secretary has made clear that there is a strong public interest in maximum transparency wherever that is possible.

“That is why the Home Office and College of Policing are working together to strengthen and clarify the guidance around how and when information is released.”

Warwickshire Police previously said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the reported rape but are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have information that could assist inquiries.