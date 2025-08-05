Man shot dead in north London

A 45-year-old man has been shot dead in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers found the victim with gunshot injuries in Dynevor Road, Stoke Newington, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made.

The man’s next of kin have been told and a post-mortem examination will take place.

A general view of the scene at Dynevor Road, Stoke Newington (James Manning/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke said: “Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic death of this man.

“We understand this incident will cause concern within the Stoke Newington community, however we do believe this to be an isolated incident at this stage of the investigation with no wider risk to the general public.”

Dynevor Road and parts of Stoke Newington High Street are closed.

It is the sixth fatal shooting in London so far this year.