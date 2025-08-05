Library drag queen event should not have taken place – Lyons

A drag queen storytelling event for children at a library in Belfast “should not have taken place”, a Stormont minister has said.

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons said the event on Friday at Holywood Arches Library, hosted by the EastSide Partnership, “was not appropriate for children” and had “compromised the perception of our public libraries as a welcoming and inclusive space for all”.

Footage on social media shows protesters demonstrating their opposition to the two drag queens reading stories to children at the library.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the event did not fall within Libraries NI’s policy.

He said: “This event was not appropriate for children.

“I understand that Libraries NI was not the organiser and that it was a venue booking made by Eastside Arts Festival.

“This event should not have taken place and it has compromised the perception of our public libraries as a welcoming and inclusive space for all as set out in the Libraries NI policy.

“I have directed my officials to liaise with Libraries NI to ensure that policy is faithfully implemented.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it had attended a report of a small demonstration at the library on Friday afternoon and engaged with those present.

A statement said: “Two people were escorted from the building to further ensure that there would be no breach of the peace.

“At this stage, no offences were determined to have taken place.”

In a statement, Eastside Partnership said: “EastSide Arts Festival is an annual celebration of arts, culture and community in east Belfast.

“Over the past 14 years, we have developed festival programmes which are inclusive, diverse and reflective of the interests and feedback from those who attend our events.

“The ‘Drag Queen Storytime with BSL Interpretation’ event is one of our longest-running events and returns every year based on the positive feedback from those who attend and engage with the event.

“Over the years we have worked alongside the artists involved to ensure we provide a safe, welcoming and accessible environment for families to listen to age-appropriate stories.

“During one of our recent storytelling events, we were made aware of an incident outside of the event venue.

“To ensure safety and to minimise disruption we worked with local authorities to manage a safe exit for our attending families, staff and artists.”

The statement added: “EastSide Arts Festival is committed to continue to develop a diverse, inclusive, safe, accessible and welcoming festival programme that celebrates and reflects all aspects of the community.”