Holidaymakers urged to be ‘vigilant’ as European police crack down on speeding

UK motorists driving in continental Europe this week are being warned to be “extra vigilant” as police are cracking down on speeding vehicles.

The AA issued the advice as forces are carrying out more speed checks this week.

The initiative, co-ordinated by traffic police network Roadpol, coincides with the main UK school holiday, which is one of the busiest periods of the year for families driving on the continent.

Some forces are focusing their extra speed checks at accident blackspots and in high-risk areas such as near schools and hospitals.

Roadpol has not revealed which countries are taking part in the crackdown, but more than 20 European countries participated in a similar operation in April.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “UK drivers taking their cars to Europe this summer need to be extra vigilant and stick to the speed limits.

“Getting caught speeding abroad can be costly and in more extreme cases can mean suspension of your driving licence.

“Some drivers get into holiday mode as soon as they cross the Channel. They relax and sometimes this means not following the speed limits.

“We advise drivers to always stick to the limits but note that European police will be out in force this week targeting speeding drivers.”

Department for Transport figures show a driver exceeding the speed limit was a contributory factor in 21% of fatal crashes on Britain’s roads in 2023.