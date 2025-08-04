Weather alerts remain in place as Storm Floris arrives in Ireland

Weather alerts remain in place across the island of Ireland for strong winds after Storm Floris arrived overnight.

In the Republic of Ireland, thousands of homes are without power.

In Northern Ireland several flights have been cancelled and some public facilities closed.

Yellow weather warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and across several counties south of the border, although the island seems set to escape the worst of the storm.

Wind gusts of up to 50mph are expected along with heavy spells of rain.

Dublin Airport said flight operations were continuing as normal but Emerald Airlines had cancelled six flights on Monday.

Passengers at airports in Northern Ireland have been advised to contact their airline directly for updates on the status of their flight.

More than 7,000 homes in Ireland are without power with Co Donegal and Co Roscommon among the worst affected areas.

A number of councils in Northern Ireland have closed outdoor spaces including parks and recycling centres.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has also advised the public not to visit affected forests and parks on Monday and Tuesday until the high winds have passed.