Tributes to Ozzy Osbourne removed from bench will be handed to family

A sea of flowers, messages and tributes left in Birmingham in memory of heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne are being moved on Monday before being handed to his family.

Thousands of fans have visited Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in the musician’s home city to lay bouquets, wreaths, posters, balloons, candles and cards since he died at the age of 76 on July 22.

On Monday, Birmingham City Council began gathering up the tributes so they can be stored before being handed over to the Osbourne family, who visited the bench on Wednesday to lay their own flowers during a cortege procession.

Sharon Osbourne with family members visited the bench, where thousands of tributes have been left, on Wednesday as part of Ozzy’s final tour through the city (Jacob King/PA)

A handful of fans watched on from behind barriers, took photographs and hugged each other as officials in hi-vis jackets collected all the flowers and tributes which had been laid in front of the bench and on the railings behind it.

The council said the mementos would be gathered and preserved “respectfully” in agreement with the rock star’s relatives and then stored “with the utmost care at a secure location, ensuring they are protected and treated with dignity”.

The council said: “In due course, they will be passed on to the Osbourne family, so they may keep them as a lasting reminder of the public’s affection and support.”

Messages, balloons and floral tributes were left at the bench in memory of Ozzy Osbourne (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a statement released through the city council, the Osbourne family said: “We are deeply moved by the heartfelt tributes that have been placed at the Black Sabbath Bridge and at the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in recent days.

“These expressions of remembrance reflect the profound impact that Ozzy had on the city and its people, as well as fans from around the world – BIRMINGHAM FOREVER!”