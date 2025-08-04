Track closure disrupts thousands of Eurostar passengers

Thousands of Eurostar passengers are suffering disruption to journeys because of a track closure in France.

The operator’s websites shows nine services between London and Paris have been cancelled, and a further 12 are delayed.

Passengers are being advised to postpone their travel to a later date.

The track closure was caused by a power failure on the high-speed line between Moussy and Longueil in northern France.

The problem began at around 8.30am local time on Monday.

Disruption is expected to last for the rest of the day.

Trains are being diverted to run on slower lines.

In addition to the London-Paris route, Eurostar services between Amsterdam/Brussels and Paris are also affected.

The impact of the disruption is heightened as August is a peak period for cross-Channel travel because of school holidays.

A Eurostar spokeswoman said: “We advise passengers on these routes to postpone their journey if possible.

“They can exchange their ticket free of charge or request a full refund.

“Extra staff have been deployed in the stations to assist passengers.

“Trains between London-Amsterdam, Brussels-Amsterdam, Brussels-London and Brussels-Cologne are not impacted.

“Eurostar thanks its customers for their understanding and we continue to do everything possible to assist our passengers to the best of our ability.”