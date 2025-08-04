TalkTV presenter James Whale dies aged 74

TV and radio presenter James Whale has died at the age of 74, TalkTV has announced.

His colleague and friend Mike Graham read an obituary on air and paid tribute to Whale, who had been battling stage four kidney cancer.

Whale was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2000 and had to have one of his kidneys removed. Then, in 2020, the TalkTV host revealed that the cancer had returned in his kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

Graham said: “James began his remarkable career in the early 1970s when he pioneered a new kind of radio in Britain, the late-night shock jock phone-in.

“By the late 1980s, the James Whale radio show had become a cultural phenomenon, broadcasting every weekend on ITV. He attracted millions of viewers, making him a household name.

“James would go on to host a variety of programmes for ITV, Sky and the BBC before finding a new audience for talk radio, all the while continuing to make headlines during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

“In 2006, after surviving kidney cancer, James launched Kidney Cancer UK, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds. In 2024, James was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours, recognising his extraordinary contribution to broadcast and charity.

“James Whale broke the rules, he shaped the airwaves and did it all on his own terms. For millions, James wasn’t just a broadcaster. He was a companion, a provocateur and a good friend that we’ll all never forget. God bless you, James. We’ll miss you.”

TalkTV host and political pundit Julia Hartley-Brewer paid tribute in a social media post and said: “So sad that my amazing, wonderful @TalkTV colleague James Whale has died.

“He was a legend both on air and off air. It was a pleasure and an honour to know him. Sending Nadine and his family all my love xxxx.”

Whale was made an MBE for his services to broadcasting and to charity in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

He began his career with Metro Radio in 1974 where he pioneered the late-night radio phone-in.

Whale rose to fame in the 1980s with his frank style, dry wit and no-nonsense approach on late-night programme The James Whale Radio Show, gaining a legion of loyal listeners.

He spent 13 years at TalkSport before hosting the drivetime show on LBC and the breakfast show on BBC Essex.

During his career he also hosted Whale On, Dial Midnight and Central Weekend Live for ITV, and Talk About for BBC One.

His autobiography Almost A Celebrity: A Lifetime Of Night-Time was published in 2008