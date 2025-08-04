Residents mystified by naked ‘gimp mask’ night stalker

A genteel seaside town has been rocked by a phantom naked man wearing a “gimp” mask stalking its streets at night.

Locals in Lytham, on Lancashire’s Fylde coast, say the shadowy visitor has left lace curtains twitching with the identity of the mystery streaker wearing a bondage hood the talk of the town.

He was first spotted after being captured on a car dashcam on Westby Street, in the heart of the Victorian resort, at just before 1am on Friday July 18.

Locals say the clip was then shared on the street’s WhatsApp group and more footage from the night was revealed, which was posted on Facebook and has now gone viral.

The clips show a young man, calmly striding down the street, naked but for his trainers and black mask.

“It’s a gimp mask, I’ve watched the footage,” said one resident, who did not want to be named.

“I’ve no idea what he thinks he’s doing,” he added.

“In the days after, we saw a young man, fully clothed, walking around the streets, looking up and around, seemingly checking for cameras.

“We think it’s the same man.”

The resident, who was stood alongside his wife, said he knew of no “alternative lifestyle” establishments locally which may provide a clue to the mystery.

Locals also said Lytham, unlike its close neighbour Blackpool, does not get stag and hen parties visiting the town.

Lancashire Police said the incident took place on Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning.

“This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.

“Fylde Rural Task Force are currently conducting CCTV and house‑to‑house inquiries and would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.”

Officers urged anyone with information or relevant CCTV to contact FyldeRTF@lancashire.police.uk.