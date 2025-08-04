Man, 42, arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

A 42-year-old man has been arrested at Luton Airport after a video emerged which showed activist Tommy Robinson walking away from the scene of an alleged assault at St Pancras railway station.

Footage shared on social media last Monday appeared to show Robinson pacing around the London station with another person lying still on the floor nearby.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was then seen walking down a flight of stairs.

On Monday, British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of July 29 following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

The victim was taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries and he was discharged last Wednesday.