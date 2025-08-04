It is ‘imperative’ to follow advice as Storm Floris hits Scotland – minister

A Scottish Government minister says it is “imperative” that people follow advice as Storm Floris begins to hit the country.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said Storm Floris is “well and truly with us” and warned Scots to expect disruption if travelling.

Much of Scotland will be battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 85mph, with an amber weather warning covering the central belt to the north coast from 10am to 10pm.

The Met Office said injuries and danger to life are expected from large waves hitting seafronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some trains and ferry services have already been cancelled with more likely to be impacted, including air and road transport.

Ms Constance told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland news programme: “Storm Floris is well and truly with us today and it’s imperative that people follow advice because there will be significant disruption on our travel network.”

Ms Constance said the Government’s resilience room had been activated to give authorities a clear picture of the situation around the country.

Scotland is braced for strong winds on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The minister added: “If you have an elderly relative or neighbour who may be a wee bit vulnerable, please be a good neighbour, be friendly, just check they’re alright.

She said anyone who has to travel is likely to face disruption and should plan ahead, adding: “Consider this a winter journey as opposed to a summer journey.

“Please make sure you’ve got warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel and that your mobile phone is charged up. “

A yellow warning for other parts of Scotland is in place from 6am until midnight.

Western coastal areas are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, although strong winds and rain will lead to disruption at Edinburgh’s festivals.

On Sunday night, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said it had cancelled its Monday show due to the storm. A ceilidh event on Princes Street Gardens has also been cancelled.

Network Rail said several lines will be closed from 12pm on Monday, with all other routes experiencing a reduced timetable and longer journey times.

Edinburgh to Fife/Perth/Dundee; Perth to Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness and the West Highland Line are among the routes that will close at noon.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead amid heavy rain and strong winds (Robert Perry/PA)

Ferry operator CalMac has also cancelled a number of sailings on Monday.

LNER has warned passengers not to travel north of Newcastle while Avanti West Coast has advised passengers not to travel north of Preston, as it warned it will be “heavily impacted” by the weather.

Forecasters have warned people who are outdoors to avoid walking or seeking shelter near buildings or trees, and said that loose items including bins and garden furniture could blow away unless secured.

Meanwhile, ScotRail has urged people to secure all outdoor equipment such as trampolines.

Posting on social media, the rail operator said: “We’re asking anyone with garden equipment, such as tents, trampolines or furniture, to secure items so that they don’t blow onto the tracks and interfere with lineside equipment.”

Those driving in poor weather have been urged to avoid the worst-hit areas and slow down when on the roads while allowing time for delays.

The Met Office said there was the potential for power cuts in some areas as well as disruption to mobile phone coverage.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August. January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.