In Pictures: UK and Ireland facing the wrath of Storm Floris

Weather warnings were in place as Storm Floris made its presence felt in the UK and Ireland.

Spectators at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival had to brave inclement conditions to watch artists perform on the Royal Mile.

The promenade at Blackpool was largely deserted as the wind and rain persuaded people to stay indoors while in Birmingham brollies were out in force, although one man opened his arms and embraced the rain.

A man takes shelter from the wet weather beneath an umbrella as he walks along the promenade in Blackpool, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Grey skies and choppy waters at the promenade in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Blackpool Tower’s reflection can be seen on a wet promenade (Peter Byrne/PA)

Giselle Munoz Alarcon (left) and Dominic Sepulveda Gutierrez shield from the wind at Carrickfergus Castle, Co Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)

Workers cut up a tree which was felled by the wind on Plessey Road in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A woman struggles with a brolly in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

A man embraces a rain shower (Jacob King/PA)

With train services affected in Edinburgh, there were other issues for visitors to the Scottish capital, with some turned away from Edinburgh Castle.

The conditions also made it difficult for those at the Fringe, both performers and spectators.

Members of the public are turned away from Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the public battle against the wind as they walk in Edinburgh city centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

A bin bears the brunt of the strong winds on Princes Street in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Crowds watch street performers on the Royal Mile (Jane Barlow/PA)