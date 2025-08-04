In Pictures: UK and Ireland facing the wrath of Storm Floris
Transport was disrupted while pedestrians faced torrid conditions.
By contributor PA
Published
Weather warnings were in place as Storm Floris made its presence felt in the UK and Ireland.
Spectators at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival had to brave inclement conditions to watch artists perform on the Royal Mile.
The promenade at Blackpool was largely deserted as the wind and rain persuaded people to stay indoors while in Birmingham brollies were out in force, although one man opened his arms and embraced the rain.
With train services affected in Edinburgh, there were other issues for visitors to the Scottish capital, with some turned away from Edinburgh Castle.
The conditions also made it difficult for those at the Fringe, both performers and spectators.