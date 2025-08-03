Two more men charged over Epping migrant hotel disorder

Two men have been charged in connection with disorder outside a migrant hotel.

It brings the total number of people charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after protests in Epping, Essex, to 11.

Charlie Land, 23, has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage.

Luke Fleming, 21, has been charged with violent disorder.

Protesters outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Both will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Nine others have already been charged by the CPS.

Shaun Thompson, 37, is charged with violent disorder and criminal damage; Lee Gower, 43, is charged with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker; Aaron Elles, 28, Jonathan Glover, 47, Stuart Williams, 36, and Dean Smith, 51, are charged with violent disorder; Keith Silk, 33, is charged with violent disorder and criminal damage; and Phillip Curson, 52, is charged with violent disorder.

Martin Peagram, 33, has been found guilty of violent disorder.

The charges came after weeks of protests outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, which is used to house asylum seekers.

Demonstrations began on July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, denies sexual assault and is due to stand trial this month.

Essex Police had recently put dispersal orders in place ahead of some protests, giving officers powers to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

The force has also used Section 60AA orders to prevent people from wearing face coverings.