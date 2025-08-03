Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 19, stabbed to death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The man was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street in Bury, Greater Manchester.

He suffered several stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

Three 19-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

One person was arrested at Manchester Airport at 4.30am on Sunday and the other two were arrested in Bury and Bolton on Saturday night, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton said: “Even though we have three people in custody, this is still a live investigation and that will continue today and into next week.

“This was a violent and tragic incident that was witnessed by a lot of people.

“This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat.

“Our officers will be in the area today and over the next few days as we try to establish what happened in the lead-up to this awful incident.

“We also have specialist officers supporting the family at this difficult time.

“If anyone has any information or was in the area at the time, they should contact us quoting log 3354-01/08/25.”