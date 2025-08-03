Storm Floris to cause travel disruption as wind warnings upgraded

Storm Floris could cause severe travel disruption on Monday as weather warnings for wind have been upgraded.

Amber warnings have been issued for much of Scotland, lasting from 10am to 10pm.

A yellow warning for wind had already been issued for northern parts of the UK from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

Stormy weather can severely impact the railway, with journey delays and cancellations, National Rail warned.

(PA Graphics)

“It is likely that speed restrictions will be in place and your journey may take longer,” it said.

Strong winds can bring down trees that block tracks and damage power lines.

The weather could also disrupt road, air and ferry services, and close bridges, it is feared.

Many inland parts of the warning area will see westerly gusts of 40-50mph and exposed coasts and high ground could see them reach 70mph, the Met Office said.

There is a chance that winds could even reach 85mph on Scottish coastlines and hills.

Scottish ferry operator CalMac has issued a series of cancellation warnings ahead of the storm.

“Disruption to sailings is expected across our network on Monday August 4 due to forecasted strong winds across parts of Scotland’s west coast,” it posted on X.

Elsewhere, motorists have been urged to slow down in poor weather and avoid exposed Highland and coastal routes.

Rod Dennis, of the RAC breakdown service, said: “This unseasonable bout of stormy weather will mean drivers in the north and west of the UK need to take extra care at the start of next week.

“It’s the height of the holiday season, so those towing trailers and caravans, as well as those with roof and tent boxes, must ensure their loads are properly secured.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

“There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, a spokesperson added.

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.

“Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August, and January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.