Protest held outside Canary Wharf hotel housing asylum seekers

A demonstration has been held outside a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers in a wealthy financial district of London.

A mixture of men wearing face masks and families with children waved flags and listened to speeches outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Chants of “send them home” broke out while one man rattled the metal fence outside the hotel in full view of police officers.

Tourists, shoppers and guests at a nearby hotel stopped to take pictures of the demonstration.

Police during a protest near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf (Lucy North/PA)

Protesters jeered at people going in and out of the hotel.

At least one man was detained after an angry confrontation with officers.

Onlookers chanted “shame” as he was carried away.

It is the latest in a series of demonstrations over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police made nine arrests after rival groups gathered outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London.

A protest and counter-protest also took place in Newcastle outside the New Bridge Hotel and four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, Northumbria Police said.

Scotland Yard said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

Elsewhere, Essex Police placed a number of restrictions on a planned protest in Epping on Sunday evening.

The force ordered that the demonstration should finish by 8.30pm and must take place in designated areas outside the Bell Hotel, which has been the focus of a series of protests over the last few weeks.

Police have also placed requirements on the removal of face coverings until 3am on Monday and have the power to direct anyone committing or suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area until 8am on Monday.