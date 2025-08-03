Murder victim named as Ayowale Aledejana

A man stabbed to death in south-east London has been named as 26-year-old Ayowale Aledejana.

Police were called to Monson Road, New Cross, at around 7.26pm on Saturday after a man was found with stab wounds.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and London Air Ambulance medics but Mr Aledjana, from South Norwood, Croydon, died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Ayowale’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I understand this incident will be concerning and we are carrying out a fast-paced and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet spoken to us to do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 6271/02AUG.