Fifth person charged over damage to planes at RAF Brize Norton

A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton.

Muhammad Umer Khalid, of no fixed abode, has been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for purposes prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, both offences contrary to section 1 (1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A Voyager plane was damaged (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, on June 20.

The action, which was claimed by the group Palestine Action, caused £7 million worth of damage to the aircraft.

The Government moved to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws after the group claimed responsibility.

Four people were charged last month in connection with the incident.

One woman who was arrested remains under investigation on police bail and one man previously arrested was released without charge.