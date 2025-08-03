Borrowing costs set to ease further as Bank contends with weaker jobs market

Borrowing costs are set to ease further as the Bank of England contends with stagnant growth and rising unemployment, experts have predicted.

Most economists think the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 4% on Thursday.

It could release pressure for some mortgage holders amid hopes that cheaper deals will enter the market if the Bank’s base rate is lowered further.

Interest rates have been steadily cut over the past year from a peak of 5.25%.

Economists think a slowdown in the UK jobs market could prompt the MPC to ease monetary policy.

Official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the rate of UK unemployment increased to 4.7% in the three months to May – the highest level for four years.

And average earnings growth, excluding bonuses, slowed to 5% in the period to May to its lowest level for almost three years.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this month that the Bank would be prepared to cut rates if the jobs market showed signs of weakening.

Furthermore, ONS data showed the UK economy contracted in both April and May, further putting pressure on policymakers to ease borrowing costs.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics, said it would be a “major surprise” if the MPC does not cut interest rates on Thursday.

“With pay growth continuing to cool and Bank rate still well above the level that most committee members would consider to be neutral, it would be a major surprise if the MPC didn’t cut Bank rate by another 0.25 percentage points on August 7,” he said.

However, he said it is unlikely that the committee will speed up its pace of interest rate cuts over the rest of 2025, as signs of a slower pace of job losses “significantly reduce the urgency of the situation”.

Furthermore, some policymakers may be more concerned by recent inflation data, with prices rising at the fastest rate in 15 months in June.

Rising food inflation has put pressure on the overall rate in recent months.

Jack Meaning, an analyst for Barclays UK, said he was expecting rates to be cut to 4% but that there was likely to be a “three-way vote split” amongst the nine-person MPC due to “different interpretations of the recent flow of data”.

He predicts two members voting to keep the level at 4.25%, and another two opting for a larger 0.5 percentage point cut.

But he said a “lack of smoking gun” in relation to recent data could motivate committee members “in the middle ground to remain gradual, careful and non-committal” in relation to rate cuts.