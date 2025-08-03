BBC faces criticism over delay in paying court-ordered damages to Gerry Adams

The BBC has been criticised for not yet having paid court-ordered damages to former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams.

The corporation lost a major defamation case earlier this year after Mr Adams took them to court over a 2016 episode of its Spotlight programme and an accompanying online story.

They contained an allegation that Mr Adams sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson. Mr Adams denied any involvement.

In May, a jury at the High Court in Dublin found in his favour and awarded him 100,000 euros (£84,000) after determining that was the meaning of words included in the programme and article.

The BBC, which was found by the jury not to have acted in good faith nor in a fair and reasonable way, was also ordered to pay the former Sinn Fein leader’s legal costs.

BBC Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth (centre) outside the High Court in Dublin after the court case (Brian Lawless/PA)

Adam Smyth, director of BBC NI, expressed disappointment in the verdict and said the corporation believes it supplied extensive evidence to the court of the careful editorial process and journalistic diligence applied to the programme and accompanying online article.

After the decision, the broadcaster’s legal team was granted a stay in the payment of the full award as it took time to consider an appeal, subject to paying half the damages (50,000 euros or £42,000) and 250,000 euros (£210,000) towards solicitors’ fees.

In June, the BBC confirmed it would not pursue an appeal.

However, it is understood that by August 1 the BBC had not paid the damages.

Mr Adams previously indicated that he planned to donate what he receives to good causes.

He specified that these would include for children in Gaza as well as groups in the Irish language sector and those who are homeless.

A source close to Mr Adams told the PA news agency: “The delay by the BBC is deplorable and it should move speedily towards discharging the order of the court.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Total costs will be finalised and payable in due course.”