Arrest made during protest outside Canary Wharf hotel housing asylum seekers

Flares have been let off and an arrest made during a demonstration outside a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers in a wealthy financial district of London.

A mixture of men wearing face masks and families with children waved flags and listened to speeches outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Protesters jeered at people going in and out of the hotel, and officers were forced to step in after flares were let off in the crowd, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after an officer was pushed.

Onlookers chanted “shame” towards the police as he was carried away.

Tourists, shoppers and guests at a nearby hotel stopped to take pictures of the demonstration.

Police during a protest near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf (Lucy North/PA)

A spokesperson for the Met said: “At one point, officers intervened after flares were let off in the crowd. Several people were searched. No further flares were found.

“One man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after an officer was pushed. He was taken into custody.

“Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses, to ensure that any further protest takes place peacefully, and to respond to any incidents.”

It is the latest in a series of demonstrations over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

On Saturday, the force made nine arrests after rival groups gathered outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London.

A protest and counter-protest also took place outside the New Bridge Hotel in Newcastle and four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, Northumbria Police said.

Scotland Yard said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

Elsewhere, Essex Police placed a number of restrictions on a planned protest in Epping on Sunday evening.

The force ordered that the demonstration should finish by 8.30pm and must take place in designated areas outside the Bell Hotel, which has been the focus of a series of protests over the last few weeks.

Police have also placed requirements on the removal of face coverings until 3am on Monday and have the power to direct anyone committing or suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area until 8am on Monday.