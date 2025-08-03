Arrest after 26-year-old man stabbed to death in south-east London

A 26-year-old man has been stabbed to death in south-east London, police said.

Police were called to reports of a man with stab wounds at a residential address in Monson Road, New Cross, at 7.30pm on Saturday.

It happened across the road from what was the Duke of Albany pub, which featured in the 2004 film Shaun Of The Dead.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance who gave the victim emergency medical care.

Flowers are placed near the scene of the incident (Lucy North/PA)

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time later and remains in custody.

A forensics tent has been set up on the pavement, and flowers have been left outside the terraced house.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

“I understand this incident will be concerning and we are carrying out a fast-paced and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances. I would encourage anyone who has not yet spoken to us.”