Watchdog appoints interim managers for troubled charity linked to Carrie Johnson

A watchdog has appointed interim managers to take over the running of an animal charity linked to Boris Johnson’s wife.

The Aspinall Foundation is facing an investigation by the Charity Commission after it raised “serious concerns” about the charity’s “governance and financial management”.

Founded in 1984, it runs breeding sanctuaries for endangered animals as well as operating the Howletts and Port Lympne animal parks in Kent, which were set up by gambling club host and animal enthusiast John Aspinall.

Carrie Johnson was appointed head of communications for the foundation in 2021.

Boris Johnson with a cheetah at the Howletts Wild Animal Park (PA)

The same year, it emerged that the charity paid more than £150,000 to the wife of the chairman of the trustees for “interior design services”.

The Charity Commission’s interim managers – appointed in May this year – will also review whether any trustees or their family members have received any benefit from the charity.

A spokesperson for the regulator said: “Our inquiry into The Aspinall Foundation is ongoing.

“Towards the end of last year, fresh issues of concern were identified requiring us to embark on a further phase of investigation and our investigators are working hard to pursue these at pace.

“The Commission has now appointed interim managers to The Aspinall Foundation who will work alongside the existing trustees on specific areas in line with the charity’s governing document.”

The foundation has been approached for comment.