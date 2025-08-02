Swinney brands Gaza crisis ‘genocide’ after Fringe show disrupted

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has described the ongoing crisis in Gaza as a “genocide” after a Fringe show he appeared at was repeatedly disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Police were called to the Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh after the First Minister was interrupted seven times by six different groups of protesters during a conversation with comedian Susan Morrison.

The protesters urged the First Minister to describe the crisis as a genocide and stop state funding for arms companies.

The First Minister sat quietly during the protests (Craig Paton/PA)

Speaking to journalists after the event, the First Minister said: “It’s quite clear that there is a genocide in Palestine – it can’t be disputed.

“I have seen reports of terrible atrocities which have the character of being genocide.

“I’ve expressed that and obviously it’s not reached all those individuals, but that’s my feeling.”

The Scottish Government has also been criticised for – while not funding directly the manufacturing of munitions – providing money for apprenticeships at firms which build weapons.

But the First Minister said the Government’s commercial arm Scottish Enterprise has the “strictest assessments imaginable about the purpose and the use of public expenditure in companies who may be related to defence industries”.

Pushed on providing money for staff who could potentially build munitions, the First Minister added: “We’re trying to enable companies to diversify their activities, that’s the purpose.

“That’s why the due diligence checks are applied and they are applied unreservedly.”

Throughout the show, groups of attendees stood up, holding signs which spelled the word “genocide”, and heckled the First Minister.

As the event continued, the interruptions became more forceful, before two groups stood at the same time, angrily shouting at the First Minister and chanting slogans such as “call it genocide”.

Members of his security team stood in front of the stage, stopping protesters from approaching the First Minister, before three uniformed police officers arrived at the venue to usher the protesters out.

During the tense exchange, which lasted several minutes, a number of the crowd – who were not protesting – appeared to be in tears.

A final disruption came from one woman in the crowd, who asked the First Minister why he had not responded to her letter about heavy metal band Disturbed playing at the Hydro in Glasgow.

The band’s lead singer David Draiman has been criticised after being pictured signing an Israeli bomb.

The woman asked the First Minister why he did not speak out on Disturbed playing at the city’s biggest venue, when he said it would be inappropriate for Irish band Kneecap to play the TRNSMT festival after comments members of the band had made about Tory MPs.

The First Minister said his comments on Kneecap had come due to questions from the media and he “didn’t particularly” want to speak about the band earlier this year, adding that he did not want to choose what art people do and do not consume.

The woman became increasingly angry with the First Minister’s response and was eventually dragged from the venue by a police officer, whom she branded a “thug”.