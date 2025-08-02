Pensioner on mobility scooter critically injured in crash

An 84-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter.

The crash happened at around 4.50pm on Friday on Gartlea Road in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, when the mobility scooter was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka driven by a 43-year-old man.

Emergency services attended and the pensioner was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where staff described his condition as critical.

Sergeant Ross Allison, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers with dashcam who were in the Gartlea Road area at the time to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything which may be relevant.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2400 of Friday August 1 2025.