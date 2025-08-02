No jackpot winner in Saturday’s Lotto draw

There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto draw, meaning Wednesday’s top prize is an estimated £5.3 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 05, 10, 30, 33, 50, and the bonus ball was 56.

One ticket-holder matched five numbers plus the bonus to win £1 million.

A further 100 players matched five numbers to each win £1,750, while 5,886 ticket-holders matched four numbers to claim £140.

A total of 126,578 players matched three numbers, winning £30 each, and 1,093,023 matched two numbers to receive a free Lucky Dip entry.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the main draw, there were no winners of the top prize of £350,000 for matching all five numbers.

Twenty players won £13,000 for matching four numbers, and 683 each scooped £800 for matching three.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 03, 08, 19, 23, 29, and the Thunderball was 01.

No one claimed the top prize of £500,000 for matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Three ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £5,000, while 40 players won £250 for matching four numbers plus the Thunderball.

The National Lottery said players can check their tickets via the official app, website or in retail outlets.