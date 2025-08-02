King enjoys dram of whisky at Highland Games

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

Charles wore a traditional kilt and was pictured waving as he arrived at the games on Saturday.

He was seen smiling as he sat down in a marquee, and his cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, was sat behind him.

The King drinks a dram of whisky as he watches the Mey Highland Games at the John O’Groats Showground in Caithness (Jane Barlow/PA)

The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother’s 70th birthday.

As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.