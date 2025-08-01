Warning over drivers running red lights at £145 million lifting bridge

Drivers racing through red warning lights at a £145 million lifting bridge to avoid a delay to their journey when it is raised are posing a risk to safety, council chiefs have said.

The Gull Wing Bridge is the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world, and was officially opened last year by the Princess Royal.

It spans Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, Suffolk, and is lifted by hydraulic cylinders to allow boats through.

However, some drivers have been racing through red warning lights which signal that gates will be imminently lowered and the bridge is about to be raised.

Suffolk County Council said 112 breaches of the red safety lights were recorded between March and July.

In one incident, a van collided with the barrier leaving it inoperable and needing urgent repairs to prevent disruption to road and marine traffic.

The Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The council said it was pursuing the cost of the repairs from the company that owned the van.

The authority said no legal action for infringements has yet been issued, but bosses are considering introducing tougher measures that could include installing ANPR cameras.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council Cabinet member for Operational Highways, said: “Any red traffic warning light is there for a reason and to gamble on racing through them just to avoid a few minutes wait is highly irresponsible.”

Ben Cook, head of contract management and commissioning for Suffolk County Council, said: “While the numbers of red-light breaches remain relatively low, any instance of poor driver behaviour poses a risk to both safety and bridge operation.”

The bridge spans 345 metres in total and has a main bascule span that is 39.5 metres long.

When raised it can accommodate marine vessels up to 32 metres wide.