UK sizzled in fifth warmest July on record

Last month was the UK’s fifth warmest July on record, as long periods of hot weather saw parts of the country experience two heatwaves in quick succession.

The mean average temperature across the month was 16.8C, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

This is slightly below the warmest July on record in 2006, when the average reached 17.8C, and is also behind 2018 (17.2C), 1983 (17.1C) and 2013 (17.0C).

July was the sixth consecutive month of above-average mean temperatures for the UK and followed the warmest June on record for England and second warmest June for the country as a whole.

The first day of July brought the hottest temperature of the year so far, with 35.8C measured in Faversham in Kent, and two separate heatwaves affected much of the UK in the first half of the month.

The long spells of dry weather this year have already led to four areas being declared officially in drought: the East Midlands, north-west England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

All UK nations recorded one of their top 10 warmest Julys: Scotland and Northern Ireland saw their sixth warmest, England its seventh and Wales its tenth.

Met Office temperature records begin in 1884.

An average of 74.2mm rain fell across the country last month, the equivalent of 90% of the long-term average and comfortably above the lowest level recorded for July (23.2mm in 1868).

But there were sharp differences in the amount of rain measured in areas of the country.

While Kent had a very wet July, with 86% more rain than the long-term average, Dorset saw just under half of its typical rainfall for the month.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “It’s now the sixth consecutive month with above-average mean temperatures in the UK, with only January falling below average this year.

“June was the second warmest on record, and every month since March has ranked among the top 10 for UK mean temperatures.

“July also saw below-average rainfall, making it the sixth month this year with drier-than-average conditions across the UK.”

Four water companies introduced hosepipe bans in July affecting some or all of their customers: South East Water, Southern Water, Thames Water and Yorkshire Water.

People enjoying the hot weather on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, as the third heatwave of the summer hit the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Following an extremely dry spring – the second driest on record for England and sixth driest for the whole country – summer rainfall has remained just below average across the UK.

The country had received 61% of its long-term average rainfall for summer by the end of July, close to the 66% expected at this point in the season.

There has been “significant” regional variation, however, with areas of eastern Wales and England having received less than 40% of their seasonal average, while parts of Cumbria have experienced close to their full amount.

Met Office rainfall records begin in 1836.