Tanaiste to meet mother of murdered peacekeeper

Tanaiste Simon Harris is set to meet with the mother of murdered Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney.

It comes after Natasha Rooney expressed her disappointment at a “lack of justice” for her son.

Pte Rooney, 24, from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, was killed when a convoy of Irish troops serving with a UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon was ambushed and fired upon on December 14, 2022.

The shooting happened near the town of Al-Aqbiya in a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Pte Rooney was from the 121 Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces.

On Monday, Mr Harris said he had been informed of the completion of a military tribunal in Beirut for those indicted for the murder of Pte Rooney.

One man was sentenced to death, but he remains at large. A number of other men were also convicted in relation to other offences over the shooting.

Simon Harris said he will meet Natasha Rooney next week (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Rooney expressed disappointment and contended it was “not justice”.

In a statement released through Phoenix Law, she said the perpetrator of her son’s murder “has been untraceable and untraced for many years”.

She added: “The verdict in reality is nothing more than a headline to the Lebanese authorities who masquerade this sham trial process as a semblance of justice for my son.”

Ms Rooney also urged Mr Harris to speak to her “before seeking to speak for me, in his public statements”.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr Harris said he is meeting Ms Rooney next week.

“I’m going to preserve any further comment ’til I meet her,” he said.

“Natasha is a grieving mother fighting for justice for her son who died while serving with absolute distinction wearing the uniform of Oglaigh Na hEireann. He has my absolute and total respect, as does his family.

“I look forward to meeting with Natasha and engaging with her directly next week.”