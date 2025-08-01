Rules for UK waste tyres tightened after millions sent to furnaces in India

The environment watchdog said it will tighten rules around exporting waste tyres from the UK after millions were found to be going to makeshift furnaces in India that omit toxic fumes.

Under UK waste regulations, used tyres can be shipped to overseas for recycling, with official figures suggesting around 25 million tyres (about 350,000 tonnes) are sent to India every year.

But the Environment Agency launched an internal review earlier this year after a BBC investigation heard that millions were actually going to unregulated dumps or illegal industrial plants where they would undergo a heating process that releases carcinogenic gasses and heavy metals.

The broadcaster found the plants have been causing serious health problems among workers and nearby communities as well as environmental damage.

The Environment Agency published its review online on Friday, which said the regulator had failed to ensure it was fulfilling its legal obligations for overseeing the export of UK waste tyres to India.

The report found it “highly likely” that a proportion of these tyres are being diverted to illegal furnaces on arrival in the country.

It also said the watchdog “cannot assume” based on the incomplete information it held that tyres are being properly recovered or treated in an environmentally sound manner, as required under UK waste shipment rules.

The Environment Agency said it “should take further steps” to ensure it is meeting its legal obligations and pledged to implement “enhanced verification” checks on all shipments of waste tyres to India from October 1.

This means firms that arrange shipments to India will need to demonstrate that the waste tyres will be recovered in an environmentally sound way.

The agency will also use its legal powers to prevent individual shipments if it is not satisfied by the provided evidence.

Pressure group Fighting Dirty, which campaigns against environmental dumping abroad, welcomed the move after it had threatened legal action over the issue of tyre exports.

Georgia Elliott-Smith, founding director of Fighting Dirty, said: “This is a landmark moment in our fight to hold the UK to account for the toxic trail it leaves in other countries.

“The Government has finally admitted what we’ve known all along, that our waste tyres are being illegally burned in India, poisoning communities and destroying the environment.

“It should never have taken the threat of legal action to force this level of honesty.”

But Ms Elliott-Smith also warned that the group will be watching closely to ensure the new measures are fully implemented and enforced.

Law firm Leigh Day, which represented the campaign group, said in a statement: “This report vindicates our client’s concerns and confirms that the UK Government has not been doing enough to fulfil its legal duty to ensure waste tyres exported to India are processed safely and legally.

“The Environment Agency’s commitment to strengthen its regulatory approach is a direct result of the legal action we pursued on behalf of Fighting Dirty, together with investigations by the (Office for Environmental Protection) and BBC.

“We are considering the review in detail and will continue to monitor the implementation of these changes closely.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Following concerns raised around waste exports, the Environment Agency has completed a review into its approach for regulating the export of waste tyres.

“We are taking direct action based on the review’s findings and will launch enhanced verification checks for all waste tyres exported to India to ensure they are handled in an environmentally sound manner.

“We have shared the review with ministers and will continue to work with the UK Government on their long-term plans to improve the way waste shipments are controlled.”