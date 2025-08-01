Peter Phillips announces engagement to girlfriend Harriet Sperling

The King’s nephew Peter Phillips has announced his engagement to girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

Peter and his partner were pictured in photographs released to mark the occasion with Ms Sperling showing off her engagement ring.

The King, Queen and senior royals have been told the news but a date has yet to be officially set for the wedding.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have yet to set a date for the wedding (5 MEDIA/PA)

A statement released on the couple’s behalf said: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.

“Their Majesties the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding.”

Speculation about the relationship first began more than a year ago when they were spotted together at social events.

Peter Phillips married first wife Autumn Phillips nee Kelly in 2008 (Ian McIlgorm/PA)

More recently Peter and Harriet, an NHS nurse, were guests of Charles and Camilla on the first day of Royal Ascot in June.

The couple were invited to take part in the traditional carriage procession the royal family make onto the famous Berkshire racecourse to signal the start of the day.

Mr Phillips has two daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, from his first marriage to Autumn Phillips.

They couple married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008 and divorced more than 11 years later.