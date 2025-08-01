Judge keen to ensure trial of Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife not delayed again

A judge has stressed that the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson should not be delayed again.

The couple both face charges relating to alleged historical sex offences.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but was delayed because of Eleanor Donaldson’s ill health.

A new trial date has been set for November 3.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson attending Newry Crown Court for a no bill hearing in February. (Liam McBurney/PA)

The case was mentioned briefly at Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning for an update on an assessment over whether Eleanor Donaldson is currently fit to stand trial.

Ian Turkington KC, who represents Eleanor Donaldson, said his client was examined by a consultant psychiatrist on July 18.

“We have been told we can expect a report, hopefully this Monday,” he said.

“That being so, I’ve indicated that if there is an intention to serve any report, it’ll be done within seven days of our receipt of the report, assuming it is Monday.”

The prosecution also intend to instruct a doctor to examine Eleanor Donaldson.

Judge Paul Ramsey put to Mr Turkington that this depends what is in the report, and expressed that he is keen to ensure the trial date is not interfered with.

It was agreed the case would be mentioned on September 11 at Newry Crown Court for an update.

The judge said it would not be necessary for defendants to attend on that date.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the hearing in Belfast on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

These alleged incidents span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.