Hostage families: Releases will play ‘no part’ in UK plan to recognise Palestine

British families of hostages taken by Hamas say they have been told that the release of those still held would “play no part” in the UK’s plans to recognise Palestine and urged the Prime Minister to change course.

Sir Keir Starmer announced earlier this week that the UK would take the step of recognising Palestine in September ahead of the UN General Assembly unless Israel meets certain conditions.

Members of four British families met with Foreign Office officials on Thursday night seeking clarification on whether conditions would also be placed on Hamas, their lawyers said in a statement.

“However, it was clear from the meeting last night that the British Government’s policy will not help the hostages, and could even hurt them,” they said.

“We do not say this lightly, but it was made obvious to us at the meeting that although the conditions for recognising a Palestinian state would be assessed ‘in the round’ in late-September, in deciding whether to go ahead with recognition, the release or otherwise of the hostages would play no part in those considerations.

“In other words, the ‘vision for peace’ which the UK is pursuing… may well involve our clients’ family members continuing to rot in Hamas dungeons.”

Sir Keir had said the UK would only refrain from recognising Palestine if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire, and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

While he also called for Hamas to immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”, he did not explicitly say these would factor into whether recognition would go ahead.

The families have a range of views on what the future political settlement should look like but their priority is to keep the hostages “above political games,” their lawyers said.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said that the UK will not get into a ‘to and fro’ with Hamas over the recognition plans (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

They are now urging the Prime Minister to “change course before it is too late”.

“At a minimum, the British hostage families request that the Government confirm that without the hostages being released, there can be no peace, and that this will be an important part of its decision as to whether to proceed with recognition and its current plan.”

Sir Keir said that he “particularly” listens to hostages after criticism of his plans from Emily Damari, a British-Israeli who was held captive by Hamas.

The families of Ms Damari and freed hostage Eli Sharabi were among those who met with the Foreign Office.

Also present were relatives of Nadav Popplewell, who died while held captive, as well as those of Oded Lifshitz, who died, and Yocheved Lifschitz, who was released.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said that the UK will not get into a “to and fro” with Hamas over the recognition plans and that “we don’t negotiate with terrorists, Hamas are terrorists”.

US President Donald Trump disagrees with Sir Keir’s plans, as well as those of France and Canada, which have also pledged their countries will recognise Palestine.

“He feels as though that’s rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a ceasefire and to the release of all of the hostages,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office has been contacted for comment.